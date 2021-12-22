Sara Hector claimed her first World Cup win in seven years with a phenomenal performance on the Courchevel slopes to beat Mikaela Shiffrin to giant slalom gold. The 29-year-old finished second to the American on Tuesday but upgraded silver to gold 24 hours later with a scintillating second run. Shiffrin, who was third at the half-way stage, appeared set for her 73rd World Cup victory when she put together an imposing second run to score a combined 2:13.38. But Hector, leading after the first run for the first time in her career, refused to be intimidated and flew out of the traps. The Swede maintained her lead throughout and crossed the line 0.35s quicker to take the second victory and fifth podium of her career. Italyâ€™s Marta Bassino completed the podium, beating home skier Tessa Worley. Sportsbeat 2021

