Victory increases the Norwegian’s lead in both the overall and slalom standings for the season, but an error right at the start of his second run threatened to give Frenchman Alexis Pinturault the win.

Daniel Yule of Switzerland finished in third, just days after his win in Kitzbuehel.

Speaking after his victory, Kristoffersen revealed why he loves the venue so much:

" This is my home. I lived six months in Ramsau, 10 minutes from here. I live in Salzburg, and I’ve lived in Austria for four years now. It’s where I won my first World Cup race, so this is really like my home race. "

And when asked about his crash, the Norwegian said that even he thought his race was over at that point:

" I honestly thought I was out there. And I think if you look at the video, it’s not that much to do before it’s out. You just have to keep on fighting. That’s how it is. That’s how Marcel [Hirscher] always did it, and that’s how we have to do it. "

The race was briefly halted when a streaker appeared on the line at the end of Alex Vinatzer’s run.

The course invader, who also gatecrashed the FIFA World Cup in 2018, displayed a short message on a banner before being taken away.