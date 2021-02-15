Mikaela Shiffrin became the most decorated American skier in World Championships history after winning her first alpine combined world gold at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The 25-year-old delivered a strong Super-G showing to head into the slalom in third position, where she made no mistakes in a 45.05 second run which resulted in a total time of 2:07.22.

Shiffrin's great rival Petra Vlhova had to settle for silver, 0.86s behind, while Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin finished just 0.03s further back in third.

The victory takes Shiffrin clear of Lindsey Vonn for total medals on nine and Ted Ligety for golds with six as her place in alpine skiing history continues to be cemented.

"I'm happy that we decided to put this in the plan this World Champs," Shiffrin said.

"It was a really nice day, beautiful weather and really great tracks in both events and for sure it was a really tough slalom, so I'm happy I got down with a good run.

"When you look at the top finishers, it's the girls who are strong in both events. It's definitely a tough slalom."

No fewer than fourteen skiers failed to finish the challenging course, with Italy's Federica Brignone the biggest casualty to fall.

Brignone, winner of the last four Combined World Cup races, headed into the slalom as the leader but slid off at just the third gate to open the door for Shiffrin.

