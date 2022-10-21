The 57th edition of the Alpine Ski World Cup is upon us. Overall champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt will take to the slopes over the course of a season that begins in late October and concludes in mid-March.
Shiffrin is targeting a fifth big globe while Marco Odermatt looks to become the first man to defend the overall title since the retirement of Marcel Hirscher in 2019.
The season will halt for two weeks in February for the World Championships in Courchevel-Meribel, France. They take place between February 6 and 19.
How to watch, live stream the Alpine Ski World Cup

The Alpine Ski World Cup will be shown live on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and discovery+.
You can live stream the Alpine Ski World Cup ad-free on discovery+.
The winter sports season kicks off with the opening round of the FIS World Cup in Soelden, Austria with a women’s and men’s giant slalom and there will be up to 600 races and 3,500 hours of winter sports action broadcast over the next six months on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App, meaning fans will have access to the most comprehensive coverage.
Reports and big breaking news from each round will also be available on Eurosport.co.uk, with expert opinion from Tina Maze amongst others.

What is the schedule for the Alpine skiing?

Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar - women
When?Where?Events?
22 October 2022Soelden (Austria)Giant Slalom
5-6 November 2022Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy)Downhill (x2)
12 November 2022Lech/Zuers (Austria)Parallel
19-20 November 2022Levi (Finland)Slalom (x2)
26-27 November 2022Killington (USA)Giant Slalom, Slalom
2-4 December 2022Lake Louise (Canada)Downhill (x2), Super G
10-11 December 2022Sestriere (Italy)Slalom, Giant Slalom
16-18 December 2022St. Moritz (Switzerland)Downhill (x2), Super G
28-29 December 2022Semmering (Austria)Giant Slalom, Slalom
4-5 January 2023Zagreb (Croatia)Slalom (x2)
7-8 January 2023Kranjska Gora (Slovenia)Giant Slalom (x2)
10 January 2023Flachau (Austria)Slalom
14-15 January 2023St. Anton (Austria)Downhill, Super G
20-22 January 2023Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy)Super G, Downhill, Super G
24 January 2023Kronplatz/Plan de Corones (Italy)Giant Slalom
28-29 January 2023Spindleruv Mlyn (Czech Republic)Giant Slalom, Slalom
25-26 February 2023Crans-Montana (Switzerland)Downhill, Super G
4-5 March 2023Kvitfjell (Norway)Downhill, Super G
10-11 March 2023Are (Sweden)Giant Slalom, Slalom
15-19 March 2023Soldeu (Andorra)Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Slalom, Giant Slalom
Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar - men
When?Where? Events?
23 October 2022Soelden (Austria)Giant Slalom
29-30 October 2022Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy)Downhill (x2)
13 November 2022Lech/Zuers (Austria)Parallel
25-27 November 2022Lake Louise (Canada)Downhill, Super G (x2)
2-4 December 2022Beaver Creek (USA)Downhill (x2), Super G
10-11 December 2022Val d’Isere (FRA)Giant Slalom, Slalom
16-17 December 2022Val Gardena (Italy)Super G, Downhill
18-19 December 2022Alta Badia (Italy)Giant Slalom (x2)
22 December 2022Madonna di Campiglio (Italy)Slalom
28-29 December 2022Bormio (Italy)Downhill, Super G
4 January 2023Garmisch Partenkirchen (Germany)Slalom
7-8 January 2023Adelboden (Switzerland)Giant Slalom, Slalom
13-15 January 2023Wengen (Switzerland)Super G, Downhill, Slalom
20-22 January 2023Kitzbuhel (Austria)Downhill (x2), Slalom
24 January 2023Schladming (Austria)Slalom
28-29 January 2023Garmisch PartenkirchenDownhill, Giant Slalom
4 February 2023Chamonix (France)Slalom
25-26 February 2023Palisades Tahoe (USA)Giant Slalom, Slalom
3-5 March 2023Aspen (USA)Downhill (x2), Super G
11-12 March 2023Kranjska Gora (Slovenia)Giant Slalom (x2)
15-19 March 2023Soldeu (Andorra)Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Giant Slalom, Slalom
