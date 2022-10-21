The 57th edition of the Alpine Ski World Cup is upon us. Overall champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt will take to the slopes over the course of a season that begins in late October and concludes in mid-March.
Shiffrin is targeting a fifth big globe while Marco Odermatt looks to become the first man to defend the overall title since the retirement of Marcel Hirscher in 2019.
The season will halt for two weeks in February for the World Championships in Courchevel-Meribel, France. They take place between February 6 and 19.
How to watch, live stream the Alpine Ski World Cup
The Alpine Ski World Cup will be shown live on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and discovery+.
You can live stream the Alpine Ski World Cup ad-free on discovery+.
The winter sports season kicks off with the opening round of the FIS World Cup in Soelden, Austria with a women’s and men’s giant slalom and there will be up to 600 races and 3,500 hours of winter sports action broadcast over the next six months on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport App, meaning fans will have access to the most comprehensive coverage.
Reports and big breaking news from each round will also be available on Eurosport.co.uk, with expert opinion from Tina Maze amongst others.
What is the schedule for the Alpine skiing?
Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar - women
|When?
|Where?
|Events?
|22 October 2022
|Soelden (Austria)
|Giant Slalom
|5-6 November 2022
|Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy)
|Downhill (x2)
|12 November 2022
|Lech/Zuers (Austria)
|Parallel
|19-20 November 2022
|Levi (Finland)
|Slalom (x2)
|26-27 November 2022
|Killington (USA)
|Giant Slalom, Slalom
|2-4 December 2022
|Lake Louise (Canada)
|Downhill (x2), Super G
|10-11 December 2022
|Sestriere (Italy)
|Slalom, Giant Slalom
|16-18 December 2022
|St. Moritz (Switzerland)
|Downhill (x2), Super G
|28-29 December 2022
|Semmering (Austria)
|Giant Slalom, Slalom
|4-5 January 2023
|Zagreb (Croatia)
|Slalom (x2)
|7-8 January 2023
|Kranjska Gora (Slovenia)
|Giant Slalom (x2)
|10 January 2023
|Flachau (Austria)
|Slalom
|14-15 January 2023
|St. Anton (Austria)
|Downhill, Super G
|20-22 January 2023
|Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy)
|Super G, Downhill, Super G
|24 January 2023
|Kronplatz/Plan de Corones (Italy)
|Giant Slalom
|28-29 January 2023
|Spindleruv Mlyn (Czech Republic)
|Giant Slalom, Slalom
|25-26 February 2023
|Crans-Montana (Switzerland)
|Downhill, Super G
|4-5 March 2023
|Kvitfjell (Norway)
|Downhill, Super G
|10-11 March 2023
|Are (Sweden)
|Giant Slalom, Slalom
|15-19 March 2023
|Soldeu (Andorra)
|Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Slalom, Giant Slalom
Alpine Skiing World Cup calendar - men
|When?
|Where?
|Events?
|23 October 2022
|Soelden (Austria)
|Giant Slalom
|29-30 October 2022
|Zermatt/Cervinia (Switzerland/Italy)
|Downhill (x2)
|13 November 2022
|Lech/Zuers (Austria)
|Parallel
|25-27 November 2022
|Lake Louise (Canada)
|Downhill, Super G (x2)
|2-4 December 2022
|Beaver Creek (USA)
|Downhill (x2), Super G
|10-11 December 2022
|Val d’Isere (FRA)
|Giant Slalom, Slalom
|16-17 December 2022
|Val Gardena (Italy)
|Super G, Downhill
|18-19 December 2022
|Alta Badia (Italy)
|Giant Slalom (x2)
|22 December 2022
|Madonna di Campiglio (Italy)
|Slalom
|28-29 December 2022
|Bormio (Italy)
|Downhill, Super G
|4 January 2023
|Garmisch Partenkirchen (Germany)
|Slalom
|7-8 January 2023
|Adelboden (Switzerland)
|Giant Slalom, Slalom
|13-15 January 2023
|Wengen (Switzerland)
|Super G, Downhill, Slalom
|20-22 January 2023
|Kitzbuhel (Austria)
|Downhill (x2), Slalom
|24 January 2023
|Schladming (Austria)
|Slalom
|28-29 January 2023
|Garmisch Partenkirchen
|Downhill, Giant Slalom
|4 February 2023
|Chamonix (France)
|Slalom
|25-26 February 2023
|Palisades Tahoe (USA)
|Giant Slalom, Slalom
|3-5 March 2023
|Aspen (USA)
|Downhill (x2), Super G
|11-12 March 2023
|Kranjska Gora (Slovenia)
|Giant Slalom (x2)
|15-19 March 2023
|Soldeu (Andorra)
|Downhill, Super G, Team Parallel, Giant Slalom, Slalom
