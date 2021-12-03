Marco Odermatt continued his strong start to the alpine skiing season by winning gold at the first Super- G World Cup event. The 24-year-old backed up his giant slalom victory in Solden with an unstoppable performance in Beaver Creek on Thursday, crossing the line in 1:08.61. He won by 0.78s from Austria's Matthias Mayer, while Canada's Broderick Thompson claimed his first ever World Cup podium in third. Defending Crystal Globe winner Vincent Kriechmayr finished fifth, 1.02 back from Odermatt, while there was a welcome return for Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl, who competed for the first time since a horror accident in Kitzbuhel in January. Kryenbuehl was airlifted to hospital after an 87mph crash that resulted in concussion, a fractured right collarbone and an ACL tear in his right knee. He finished 16th on his return, 1.80s off the pace. Sportsbeat 2021

