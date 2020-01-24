Jansrud returns to the top after thrilling Super G duel

The Norwegian was in scintillating form on the Austrian slopes as he held off compatriot Aamodt Aleksander Kilde, stopping the clock in an impressive 1m14.61s to move up to eighth in the overall standings.

The 34-year-old was able to capitalise on leader Henrik Kristoffersen's absence at the event – the fellow Norwegian does not participate at Super G races – to move his season haul to 394 points, still 297 behind Kristoffersen and 64 behind Vincent Kriechmayr in seventh.

Kilde's second place in the Austrian mountains consolidated his position in second in the overall standings, now lying just 20 points behind Kristoffersen and 29 ahead of Alexis Pinturault in third.

And Pinturault struggled in Kitzbuehel, only being able to muster a ninth-place finish after crossing the line 1.14s behind winner Jansrud.

Mauro Caviezel came fourth and Mattia Casse finished fifth but it was Jansrud who stole the headlines in the fast-paced event for his first World Cup win since November 2018, picking up his 13th career Super G victory and 23rd overall to intensify the pressure on Kriechmayr in the overall standings.

And Jansrud lies third in the list of most decorated Super G race winners, with only Hermann Maier – 24 – and Aksel Lund Svindal – 17 – ahead of him in the record books.

The stage is now set for Saturday's downhill event, while Sunday sees the contingent in slalom action as Kristoffersen bids to extend his World Cup hegemony.

