Petra Vlhova won on home snow in the second run of the Giant Slalom in Jasna with a time of 2:16.66 to record 180 points out of a possible 200 this weekend.

Vlhova strengthened her position amongst the leading pack of the World Cup overall standings.

An early mistake at the top from Mikaela Shiffrin (+0.37) saw the American finish third as she never quite recovered.

New Zealand’s Alice Robinson (+0.16) produced the best result of her season with her first podium, finishing second.

Italy’s Marta Bassino came fourth (+0.96), which was enough to secure the 2021 Giant Slalom World Cup title with 510 points.

Vlhova was delighted to win where she learnt to ski in her place of residence.

“It’s not easy to speak for me because it is really something amazing,” Vlhova said afterwards.

“Everybody who is watching our sport they know that my last races in the Giant Slalom I was not in good shape.

I had a small crisis but now I train a lot, I came here to my home. In the end in my home slope I won and this was my dream.

In the overall standings, Lara Gut-Behrami leads with 1256 points, Petra Vlhova is second on 1220 and Michelle Gisin is third on 969. Shiffrin is sixth on 775.

