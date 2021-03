Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing 2021 - 'She's done it' - Petra Vlhova wins on home snow, Mikaela Shiffrin third

Petra Vlhova was highly emotional after she won the second run of the Giant Slalom in her hometown of Jasna in Slovakia. It was also a day to remember for Marta Bassina who sealed the Giant Slalom title for 2021 with a fourth-placed finish. Mikaela Shiffrin finished third on the podium. Watch skiing live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

00:01:50, 3 hours ago