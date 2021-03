Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing: ‘She is on fire!’ - Alice Robinson denies Mikaela Shiffrin in final GS of season

Alice Robinson produced a blistering run to claim victory in the final giant slalom of the World Cup season at Lenzerheide. Mikaela Shiffrin led after the first run, but she was denied a 70th World Cup win of her career by the teenager from New Zealand.

00:01:41, 07/03/2021 at 12:48