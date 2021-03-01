Skiers Kaisa Vickhoff Lie and Rosina Schneeberger suffered bad leg injuries following their horrendous crashes on Sunday.

Lie and Schneeberger both experienced devastating crashes during Sunday’s Super G at Val di Fassa that was won by Italy’s Federica Brignone.

Eurosport took the editorial decision not to publish the crashes, such was their distressing nature, in particular the audio.

The FIS Alpine Twitter account released a statement on Monday morning saying that Schneeberger had been diagnosed with a fracture of her right tibia and fibula.

They added that the Austrian was operated on at Innsbuck and that “the fracture was stabilised with an intramedullary nail.”

That update comes after the Norwegian ski federation said on Sunday that Vickhoff Lie had broken her left leg.

Like Schneeberger, Vickhoff Lie was taken to Innsbruck and underwent surgery.

“Investigations show that Kajsa has a broken leg,” the statement read.

Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway crashes out during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super Giant Slalom on February 28, 2021 in Val di Fassa, Italy. Image credit: Getty Images

“She is now being transported by helicopter to the University Clinic in Innsbruck, Austria, and will undergo surgery tonight.

“In addition to the injury to her leg, she has a swollen knee (left) which will be examined further.”

At the time of writing there has been no further update on Vickhoff Lie.

