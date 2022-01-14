Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed revenge over Marco Odermatt with victory over his Switzerland rival on home soil in the men's downhill World Cup in Wengen.

Kilde finished second in the super-G to Odermatt a day earlier but he denied the Swiss 24-year-old a second successive World Cup win on the Lauberhorn by topping the podium in 1:42.42.

Ad

The 29-year-old finished 0.19 seconds ahead of Odermatt, who crossed the line in 1:42.61, while another Swiss skier completed the podium in the shape of Beat Feuz.

Wengen Kilde gets revenge by beating Odermatt in Wengen downhill 2 HOURS AGO

Feuz trailed Kilde by 0.30 seconds with a time of 1:42.72 to take the bronze medal, with the Austrian trio of Daniel Hemetsberger, Max Franz and Matthias Mayer not far behind him.

Kilde's triumph moves him top of the downhill World Cup standings on 269 points, 12 ahead of Mayer and 13 ahead of Italian Dominik Paris, who had to settle for ninth.

Odermatt still leads the overall World Cup standings, though, with his 1,025 points putting him well ahead of Kilde on 649, with Mayer a further 102 points behind.Â

Wengen ‘Vikings there again!’ - Kilde stars in Wengen downhill 2 HOURS AGO