Aleksander Aamodt Kilde claimed a fifth World Cup win as Norway emerged with yet another super-G gold medal in Val Gardena, Italy.

The reigning overall World Cup champion sealed his nation's ninth victory at the Dolomites resort, with no other country having won more than four times.

Kilde won by 0.12s from Swiss Mauro Caviezel, with his fellow countryman Kjetil Jansrud claiming bronze.

"As Norwegians, we do well because we feel at home here - good food, good hotel," said the 28-year-old, whose winning clocking was 1:26.29.

"We also look at ourselves as all-round skiers and this hill is a package of everything, you have long jumps, good turns and good snow.

"Norwegians like technical, long jumps. It's hard to say (why we do so well) but that is one of the reasons."

Kilde, for whom this was a third super-G triumph on the World Cup circuit, took home the overall Crystal Globe last season despite winning only one race.

Meanwhile Caviezel, reigning super-G World Cup champion, finished on the podium for the second time in a week having won the opening race of the season in Val d'Isere.

