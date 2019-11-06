Robinson stunned the skiing world at the season opener in Soelden when she beat reigning Crystal Globe champion Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.06s.

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

However she has now revealed that she will have to sit out the next GS meet at Killington in a few weeks due to bone bruising that occurred during a training run ahead of Soelden.

Video - WATCH - The run that gave Alice Robinson victory over Mikaela Shiffrin 01:47

"So a lil update... leading up to Sölden I had a crash training and tweaked my knee..." Robinson wrote on Instagram.

"I thought everything was all good so continued to ski and obviously race. However we decided to get a scan when I got back home and it showed enough bone bruising that I’ve been advised by doctors that I need some time off to let it heal. To take the safe road I won’t be starting the next World Cup in Killington I will be focusing on my rehab and strength training at home and I’ll be back in December."

Video - Robinson 'shocked' but thought the course would suit her 00:59

Robinson will aim to be back for the next meet which is December 17 in Courchevel. Robinson's injury opens the door for Shiffrin to back to the top of the Giant Slalom standings.

"It’s a hard pill to swallow seeing I’ve already been skiing on it and racing, but I’m going to listen to the experts and not put myself at risk of more damage." Robinson added.

See also

Alpine skiing - Alice Robinson to miss Killington with bone bruising

"Thanks for all the support 😥"