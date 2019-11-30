Bassino, who is into her sixth season on the circuit, led the way after the opening run and she kept her nerve down the slopes to seal the win.

The 23-year-old finished with a total time of 1:38.19, 0.26 ahead of compatriot Federica Brignone, who won this race last year and put in the best time in the second run.

"I was fine at the start of the second run, I just focused on myself and skied as best as I could," Bassino said afterwards.

"I just saw the green light and it was amazing to see the green light and then I realised I had won my first World Cup and it was amazing.

Local favourite Mikaela Shiffrin had to settle for third to maintain her ever-presence on the podium so far this season.

It was a fantastic day for Great Britain’s Alex Tilley. After fighting her way into the second run, she put in the second-best time to finish 17th.

The big talking point from the opening run earlier was 17-year-old Alice Robinson, who won the opening Giant Slalom race of the season, crashing out.

Robinson was a doubt to even compete in the race after suffering bone bruising in training and will now rest up again with the slalom taking place on Sunday.