Alpine Skiing

'A picture of confidence!' - Lara Gut-Behrami takes victory in Killington Giant Slalom with great performance

Watch the second run of Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami in the Giant Slalom in Killington on Saturday. The run was so good that it ended up giving her the win, her first of the season. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:22, an hour ago