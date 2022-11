Alpine Skiing

Lara Gut-Behrami 'so happy' to break Giant Slalom World Cup drought and secure Killington win

Hear from Killington Giant Slalom World Cup winner Lara Gut-Behrami as she reacts to her victory on Saturday. Stream the 2022-23 Alpine Skiing season live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:03, 27 minutes ago