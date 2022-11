Alpine Skiing

‘Steals the lead’ - Anna Swenn Larsson lays down best run despite ‘howler’

Anna Swenn-Larsson was in disbelief after she crossed the line in first after making a sizable error earlier in her run in the slalom at Killington in the United States on Sunday. Wendy Holdener would later match Swenn Larsson's time and the pair would share the victory. Stream the 2022 Winters Sports season on discovery+

00:01:54, 2 hours ago