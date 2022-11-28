Advertisement
Ad

Related

Robertson discusses recovery from illness, O’Sullivan’s rapid century and England World Cup chances
Scottish Open

Robertson discusses recovery from illness, O’Sullivan’s rapid century and England World Cup chances

00:05:36

'Hey what you doing!' - Robertson shouts at someone in the crowd
Scottish Open

'Hey what you doing!' - Robertson shouts at someone in the crowd

00:02:31

‘I felt like I needed to speed up a bit’ – O’Sullivan reacts to incredible century
Scottish Open

‘I felt like I needed to speed up a bit’ – O’Sullivan reacts to incredible century

00:03:30

O’Sullivan seconds away from record-breaking century in mesmerising break
Scottish Open

O’Sullivan seconds away from record-breaking century in mesmerising break

00:05:52

‘O’Sullivan wants to win 10 World Championship, 10 Masters and 10 UK titles’ – White
Scottish Open

‘O’Sullivan wants to win 10 World Championship, 10 Masters and 10 UK titles’ – White

00:02:15

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue
Scottish Open

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue

00:04:15

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot
Scottish Open

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot

00:01:59

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance
Scottish Open

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance

00:03:02

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form
Scottish Open

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form

00:01:11

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up
World Cup

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up

00:02:20

More

Robertson discusses recovery from illness, O’Sullivan’s rapid century and England World Cup chances
Scottish Open

Robertson discusses recovery from illness, O’Sullivan’s rapid century and England World Cup chances

00:05:36

'Hey what you doing!' - Robertson shouts at someone in the crowd
Scottish Open

'Hey what you doing!' - Robertson shouts at someone in the crowd

00:02:31

‘I felt like I needed to speed up a bit’ – O’Sullivan reacts to incredible century
Scottish Open

‘I felt like I needed to speed up a bit’ – O’Sullivan reacts to incredible century

00:03:30

O’Sullivan seconds away from record-breaking century in mesmerising break
Scottish Open

O’Sullivan seconds away from record-breaking century in mesmerising break

00:05:52

‘O’Sullivan wants to win 10 World Championship, 10 Masters and 10 UK titles’ – White
Scottish Open

‘O’Sullivan wants to win 10 World Championship, 10 Masters and 10 UK titles’ – White

00:02:15

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue
Scottish Open

Higgins reveals he’s taken half an inch off his cue

00:04:15

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot
Scottish Open

Watch fly land on Higgins' head during shot

00:01:59

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance
Scottish Open

'Absolute robbery!' - Trump steals frame with REMARKABLE clearance

00:03:02

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form
Scottish Open

'Only a matter of time' - White and McManus back Trump to rediscover winning form

00:01:11

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up
World Cup

'Normal thing to do' - Japanese litter-picking fans explain the importance of clearing up

00:02:20