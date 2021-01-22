Beat Feuz finally broke his Kitzbuhel duck on Friday as the Swiss skier took top spot in the World Cup Downhill event after a day full of drama at the Austrian resort.

After finishing runner-up on these slopes four times in the past, the three-time Crystal Globe winner secured his first victory after a blistering run to get down the course in a time of 1:53.77.

Kitzbühel 'Awesome skiing'! - Beat Feuz puts together blistering Downhill win at Kitzbuhel 5 HOURS AGO

In doing so, he became the first man to break the 1:54.00 mark for 11 years, with compatriot Didier Cuche the last man to do so back in 2010, as he earned himself an 11th career World Cup victory.

The 33-year-old topped the standings after a wind-interrupted session in Austria, with two heavy crashes causing action to be put on hold for lengthy periods.

The worst of which looked to be for Feuz's team-mate Urs Kryenbuhl, who had to be airlifted to hospital as a result of his high speed smash on the last jump of the course.

Thirty competitors still took to the course in Kitzbuhel before the meet was brought to a halt, leaving Marco Odermatt frustrated wearing bib number 31, as he missed out on the chance to gain one crucial World Cup point.

But ultimately the day belonged to Feuz, who recorded one of the fastest times down the Streif, with home-favourite Matthias Mayer finishing 0.16s behind to keep it neck and neck at the top of the downhill standings as we reach the midway point of the season.

It is Mayer who still leads the way with four of the eight events of the season completed, with the Austrian sitting on 238 points, while Feuz sits just behind on 226.

'Awesome skiing'! - Beat Feuz puts together blistering Downhill win at Kitzbuhel

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde holds third despite being ruled out for the season with a knee ligament injury last week, with Dominik Paris - who claimed bronze at Kitzbuhel - climbing up to fourth spot overall with a score of 152 points.

Crans-Montana Sofia Goggia becomes the first Italian woman to win three Downhills in a row 2 HOURS AGO