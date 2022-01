Alpine Skiing

‘I never stopped believing’ – Dave Ryding after history-making ski in Kitzbuhel

Dave Ryding became the first Briton to win a race on the Alpine skiing World Cup when he stunningly captured the classic Kitzbuhel slalom. And he said after the race that he "never stopped believing, I never stopped trying, and to bring the first victory for Great Britain in a World Cup." Watch every live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

00:00:55, 2 hours ago