Alpine Skiing

'Oh god he did it!' - Dave Ryding's team break down in tears after emotional victory for Great British star

Watch emotional footage of Jai Geyer, a member of Dave Ryding's team, as he breaks down in tears following Ryding's incredible victory in the Slalom at Kitzbuhel. Ryding created history by becoming the first British World Cup Slalom winner. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:02, 37 minutes ago