Alpine Skiing

‘The master shows the apprentice!’ – Beat Feuz seals Kitzbuhel downhill, Marco Odermatt second

Beat Feuz won the last downhill race ahead of the Olympics with Marco Odermatt placing second. Daniel Hemetsberger was third. Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+.

00:03:09, an hour ago