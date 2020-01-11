Kranjec storms to giant slalom glory in Adelboden

The Slovenian was in sixth spot at the halfway point in Switzerland but produced a scintillating second run to set an intimidating target of 2:27.90 minutes.

And he watched from the winner's enclosure as the five men ahead of him following the first run all made crucial mistakes second time around.

A pair of Italians unfamiliar with competing at the top end of the leaderboard led at the halfway stage – Luca de Aliprandini narrowly ahead of Giovanni Borsotti – but the pressure told as neither was able to convert that promising position into a first-ever World Cup podium.

Borsotti finished 14th, while last man down the mountain De Aliprandini was still ahead through the third intermediate checkpoint on his second run before heartbreakingly crashing out with a maiden World Cup medal within his sights.

That meant Kranjec took a second career victory, to follow his giant slalom triumph in Saalbach back in December 2018, while Croatia's Filip Zubcic took silver – 0.29s behind the winner, having been seventh at the halfway mark.

And bronze was shared between France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet – who rose from 15th after the first run – and Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

Victory sees Kranjec leap to the top of the giant slalom leaderboard this season on 270 points – 17 points clear of Kristoffersen – although the Norwegian now leads the overall rankings on 531 points, ahead of compatriot Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Sportsbeat 2020