Switzerland's Marco Odermatt has won the men's Giant Slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia to take the lead in the men's GS standings heading into the final race of the season.

The 23-year-old is just 31 points behind the Frenchman, who is on 1100 points, in the race for the Big Crystal Globe.

It was a Swiss one-two with Loic Meillard taking second on the podium +1.06 behind. Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner came third (+1.09) and Pinturault finished fourth (+1.11).

"I really don't know how I managed to do this today," Odermatt said afterwards.

"I was tired and my emotions are somewhere. I'm really happy about my skiing today.

We try and make it interesting for the viewers. In the last years somehow in the spring when I get tired I don't have enough power to break. We just go on.

Odermatt is aiming to become the first Swiss skier to win the Giant Slalom, Crystal Globe and tour title since 2009.

