Clement Noel won the second run in Kranjska Gora, his eighth career victory and his second of the season, as Austria's Marco Schwarz took home the 2021 slalom World Cup tour title.

In blizzard conditions, the 23-year-old Frenchman's time of 1:47.51 sealed a French one-two as Victor Muffat-Jeandet's season's best saw him come second (+0.62).

Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern finished third (+0.71) on the podium to take 60 points, but he needed to win on Sunday if he was to take the chase for the slalom tour title to the last race of the season next Sunday.

Loic Meillard finished in fourth, with defending Slalom tour champion Henrik Kristoffersen coming fifth.

Britain's Dave Ryding finished in 26th (+4.22).

"It was really tough, so bumpy," Noel said afterwards.

"I don't know how but I managed to ski faster the second run. I'm really happy with this performance today and more than happy to share the podium with Victor.

"It was his first podium in slalom so a great day for us and I'm really happy now.

"It was one of my main goals with the World Championship [to win the title] but it's not always easy to reach our goal.

Congrats to Marco, he was super fast and super consistent all season and I hope I will compete with him next year.

