Italy’s Marta Bassino moved top of the Giant Slalom World Cup standings with a dominant performance on Sunday as she denied France’s Tessa Worley a dream win in Kranjska Gora.

Bassino, the last rider out of the gate in the second run, knew she had a job on her hand after Worley had produced a blistering second run.

The Frenchwoman had seen off the likes of Mkaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Federica Brignone and was eyeing her first win since October 2018.

However Bassino broke French hearts with an equally impressive run of her own that gave her the win in the first Giant Slalom race in over a month.

Bassino overtakes compatriot Brignon in the Giant Slalom standings with just two more GS races, one tomorrow in Slovenia and another in Kronplatz in Italy, before the World Championships start in February.

The Italian has now won three Giant Slalom races this season and has won every GS that she has finished remarkably.

Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin rounded off the top three for her first Giant Slalom World Cup podium ever

American superstar Shiffrin was trying her to best to keep up with Worley but she couldn’t match the blistering pace, particularly in the second half of her run. Shiffrin had to settle sixth in the end.

There was good news for the home fans as rising star Meta Hrovat secured a top ten finish, with the 22-year-old continuing her development in her burgeoning career.

