Marta Bassino took her fourth World Cup giant slalom victory of the season and her second at the women's GS event in Kranjska Gora, winning in a time of 2:18.06.

Michelle Gisin was runner-up (+0.66) to register her second successive podium place, while Slovenia's Meta Hrovat rounded it off in third (+0.73).

Hrovat had taken top spot off Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami with three runs to go.

But she held the lead for one run only as Gisin guaranteed her place on the podium with two left by 0.07 seconds (2:18:07).

Italian racer Bassino trumped her, though, with a blistering run and only Mikaela Shiffrin - who finished sixth on Saturday but was the quickest on the first run on Sunday - stood between her and the double.

The 25-year-old American finished up +1.27 behind Bassino and ended in sixth, handing Bassino another win.

"It's like a dream I can't believe it," the Italian told Eurosport afterwards, struggling to get her words out.

"It's unbelievable. Amazing. I'm sorry I'm so emotional."

Sunday marked the penultimate race before February’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

THE TOP TEN

1. Marta Bassino 2:18.06

2. Michelle Gisin 2:18.72 +0.66

3. Meta Hrovat 2:18.79 +0.73

4. Lara Gut-Behrami 2:19.20 +1.14

5. Tessa Worley 2:19.31 +1.25

6. Mikaela Shiffrin 2:19.33 +1.27

7. Sofia Goggia 2:20.13 +2.07

8. Wendy Holdener 2:20.20 +2.14

9. Alice Robinson 2:20.38 +2.32

10. Petra Vlhová 2:20.47 +2.41

