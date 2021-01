Alpine Skiing

'The Podkoren master!' - Marta Bassino secures double in Slovenia

Marta Bassino has won every Giant Slalom she has finished this season and she delivered once again on Sunday to produce back-to-back victories in Slovenia. Bassino moves up to third in the overall standings, 153 points behind leader Petra Vlhova and 92 off second-placed Michelle Gisin.

