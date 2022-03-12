Henrik Kristoffersen produced a superb second run to take glory at Kranjska Gora, but Marco Odermatt stole the headlines by finishing joint second to land the Giant Slalom Crystal Globe.

Norway’s Kristoffersen - who earlier in the week was seen kicking a bin after a disappointing run - was all smiles at the end of the race on Saturday after taking victory in a combined time of 2:18.28 for his 28th World Cup win.

Ad

“I am super happy,” Kristoffersen said after securing his second GS win of the season. “I skied a little safe in the first run, but the second run was really nice.

Kranjska Gora Vlhova wins 5th World Cup slalom of the season after Shiffrin straddles gate 09/01/2022 AT 12:52

“It was a really good day today.

'I am super happy!' - Kristoffersen reacts to win at Kranjska Gora

“I really like Kranjska Gora. Super-nice public here today, thank you very much, and I like the hill - it is a real GS hill.”

There are two races remaining in the Giant Slalom season, but Odermatt holds a lead of over 200 points so the Swiss cannot be caught in the race for the Crystal Globe.

Odermatt posted a combined time of 2:18.61, the same as Lucas Braathen, for a podium finish.

'I am super happy!' - Kristoffersen reacts to win at Kranjska Gora

The Swiss is also well placed for overall glory, as he leads Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 269 points.

Alexis Pinturault started the second run with a healthy lead, but could never get to grips with the conditions and finished 11th overall.

It was a red-letter day for Great Britain’s Charlie Raposo, who came home in 27th in a time of 2:21.92 for his first World Cup points.

Kranjska Gora Hector wins 2nd giant slalom race of season as Shiffrin struggles 08/01/2022 AT 13:19