Henrik Kristoffersen produced a superb second run to take glory at Kranjska Gora, but Marco Odermatt stole the headlines by finishing joint second to land the Giant Slalom Crystal Globe.
Norway’s Kristoffersen - who earlier in the week was seen kicking a bin after a disappointing run - was all smiles at the end of the race on Saturday after taking victory in a combined time of 2:18.28 for his 28th World Cup win.
“I am super happy,” Kristoffersen said after securing his second GS win of the season. “I skied a little safe in the first run, but the second run was really nice.
“It was a really good day today.
'I am super happy!' - Kristoffersen reacts to win at Kranjska Gora
“I really like Kranjska Gora. Super-nice public here today, thank you very much, and I like the hill - it is a real GS hill.”
There are two races remaining in the Giant Slalom season, but Odermatt holds a lead of over 200 points so the Swiss cannot be caught in the race for the Crystal Globe.
Odermatt posted a combined time of 2:18.61, the same as Lucas Braathen, for a podium finish.
The Swiss is also well placed for overall glory, as he leads Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 269 points.
Alexis Pinturault started the second run with a healthy lead, but could never get to grips with the conditions and finished 11th overall.
It was a red-letter day for Great Britain’s Charlie Raposo, who came home in 27th in a time of 2:21.92 for his first World Cup points.
