Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing: 'This is Clement Noel's race!’- A perfect run from French star secures slalom victory

Clement Noel won the second run in Kranjska Gora as Marco Schwarz seals the World Cup slalom crystal globe. Alpine Skiing is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:04, an hour ago