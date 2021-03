Alpine Skiing

‘That is a big difference!’ - Alexis Pinturault 'can’t believe it' as he relinquishes GS lead

Alexis Pinturault goes into the final round of the men's Giant Slalom sitting in second position after finishing third on Saturday in Slovenia. The GS is live on Eurosport. Watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:13, 2 hours ago