Vincent Kriechmayr became the first downhill world champion in 30 years to follow up global glory with immediate World Cup success thanks to victory in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

The Austrian stormed to his first downhill world title last month and backed up gold in style with his first World Cup win in the discipline this season.

The victory – a third in all events this campaign – also saw Kriechmayr become the first man since Franz Heinzer in 1991 to win a World Cup downhill just after taking home World Championship gold.

A time of 1:53.07 was enough for the 29-year-old to take victory on home snow, prevailing by 0.17 seconds ahead of silver medallist Beat Feuz.

Matthias Mayer rounded off the podium for Austria in a time of 1:53.34, with this his seventh medal across all events in the campaign.

Dominik Paris finished fourth while Marco Odermatt and Max Franz shared fifth spot, 0.79 seconds back.

The race was due to be the second part of a double-header in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, with Friday's opener cancelled due to fog after nine skiers had run.

Feuz's silver medal keeps him atop the downhill standings with 486 points to his name, extending the lead over second-placed Mayer to 68.

Mayer's bronze in Austria also puts him into fourth place in the overall standings with 30 of the season's 37 events now completed.

Sportsbeat 2021

