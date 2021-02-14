Vincent Kriechmayr took downhill gold by the barest of margins to pull off a historic World Championship speed double in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The Austrian joined Hermann Maier and Bode Miller as the third man to win super-G and downhill world titles in the same year.
He did it by the smallest winning margin in the history of the event - one-hundredth of a second - in a time of 1:37.79.
"I think it will take a few weeks to really process everything that's happened in the last few days," said the 29-year-old.
"I'm definitely happy, but it will need to sink in for me to believe it."
Germany's Andreas Sander missed gold by a whisker but still celebrated a maiden Championship medal at the age of 31.
World Cup standout Beat Feuz took bronze, Switzerland's fifth medal of the event.