Vincent Kriechmayr became the second Austrian in five years to win the Kitzbühel super-G in with victory in the rescheduled race on home snow.

Kriechmayr followed in the footsteps of Matthias Mayer in 2017 to take top spot, with Austrian skiers now boasting a record ten wins in the event at Kitzbühel.

The 29-year-old stopped the clock in 1:12.58 for his first gold medal of the alpine skiing World Cup season, with just 0.12 seconds separating he and second-placed Marco Odermatt.

Olympic champion Mayer rounded off the top three, half a second back, but there was no catching his fellow Austrian, who now leads the super-G World Cup standings after four of the season’s seven races.

Kriechmayr’s haul of 241 points sees him sit 16 clear of Mauro Caviezel, with the winner of the season opener not competing in Kitzbühel.

"I produced a really good race, I'm really proud about my skiing," Kriechmayr told FIS.

"Last year I missed the [Crystal] Globe by three points, now I just want to ski my way."

Top spot in the overall rankings belongs to Alexis Pinturault, meanwhile, with the Frenchman sat on 800 points, almost 200 clear of Odermatt.

The alpine skiing World Cup programme remains in Austria with Schladming playing host to a slalom event on Tuesday before a weekend double header in Chamonix.

