Kriechmayr navigates the fog to take Super-G victory

Conditions played havoc with the competition in Italy, with the race twice stopped due to fog and 16 competitors unable to take part after a final stoppage.

Kriechmayr took full advantage as he edged out Kjetil Jansrud by 0.05 seconds, with Thomas Dressen coming home in third place.

It is Kriechmayr's third Super-G World Cup success, while he also has two downhill victories to his name.

And with the win, he leapfrogs Alexis Pinturault at the top of the overall standings before Saturday's downhill race.

