Vincent Kriechmayr pipped fellow countryman Matthias Mayer to top spot as Austria dominated the podium at the final FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Super G event before the World Championships.

The 29-year-old - who won global silver in 2019 - soared to victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, with a time of 1:12.68, 0.17 seconds ahead of Mayer, who has now clocked six consecutive World Cup podiums.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt finished 0.49s behind the winning time to take third place.

"Today the slope was much better than I thought," said Kriechmayr. "It wasn't easy today and I had to make the turns really well. I'm really proud of my skiing and of the result as well."

Kriechmayr's eighth victory on the World Cup tour - and his second Super G win of the season - sees him extend his lead at the top of the overall Super G standings, 101 points ahead of Mayer.

The 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships get underway in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on February 8, with the men's Super G event scheduled for February 9.

