Kristoffersen battles to dramatioc World Cup win

Hirscher – the dominant alpine skier of the last decade – retired at the end of last season and Kristoffersen is one of several battling to take his place.

His win in Finland is the perfect start but it was not without drama, with the Norwegian forced to nervously wait for Great Britain's Dave Ryding and France's Clement Noel to complete their runs.

Ryding, second after the first run, looked set to go quicker until he slipped within sight of the finish line – dashing his hopes of a first World Cup gold.

Noel was also up on Kristoffersen's time for much of his run but a costly error robbed him of precious time and he had to settle for silver.

Kristoffersen clocked 1m48.55s, 0.09s ahead of Noel, while Switzerland's Daniel Yule took bronze.

