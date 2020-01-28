Kristoffersen extends World Cup lead

After the first run, the 25-year-old was 0.14 seconds behind Austria’s Marco Schwarz after recording a time of 51.55.

Clement Noel topped the timing boards on the second run and despite only ranking tenth, Kristoffersen did enough to clinch the win.

The Winter Olympian finished 0.34 seconds ahead of France’s Alexis Pinturault with Switzerland’s Daniel Yule completing the podium.

The Norwegian extended his lead in the overall World Cup classification, he now has 841 points to his name while he also tops the slalom standings.

