Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen secured his first World Cup podium of the season in sensational style in Alta Badia, beating Marco Odermatt to giant slalom gold.

The 27-year-old was only in seventh after a first run of 1:12.22 but a flawless second run of 1:12.82 saw him clinch the title in northern Italy for a second time.

Ad

Kristoffersenâ€™s total time of 2:25.04 was 0.31 seconds better than Switzerlandâ€™s Odermatt, who was looking to become the fifth man to win the first three giant slalom events of the season.

Alpine Skiing Goggia powers to back-to-back World Cup victories 2 HOURS AGO

Austrian Manuel Feller completed the podium in 2:25.41, just edging compatriot Patrick Feurstein (2:25.62) to the bronze, as Kristoffersen repeated his 2019 triumph in Alta Badia.

â€œI am really happy,â€ Kristoffersen said. â€œGiant slalom has been a struggle this last year. I knew this year was going to be better. We have improved so much after Solden.

â€œVal dâ€™Isere was a step in the right direction. I made some changes to the skis two days ago, and the second run was amazing.â€

Odermatt remains at the top of the overall giant slalom World Cup standings while second-placed Frenchman Alexis Pinturault was only able to finish in 15th place.

Alta Badia Henrik Kristoffersen takes Giant Slalom win at Alta Badia 2 HOURS AGO