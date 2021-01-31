Henrik Kristoffersen pulled off one of the best wins of his career to seal the second of the slalom World Cup double-header in Chamonix, France. The Norwegian straddled the second gate and failed to finish the first run of Saturday's opener, the latest twist in his turbulent campaign. But Kristoffersen went all out attack a day later to conquer a tough course set in the first run and heavy ruts in the second, victorious by 0.28s. British coach Tristan Glasse-Davies's setting turned a reasonable piste into a fierce challenge and home favourite Clement Noel, who took gold on Saturday, finished 44th and missed the second run entirely. Kristoffersen's 50.33 was the fastest effort, 0.23s ahead of Alexis Pinturault. The 26-year-old overhauled Swiss Ramon Zenhaeusern who won silver to continue his good form and he was joined by compatriot Sandro Simonet, who staged a shock to charge to bronze from a start number of 35. Austria's Marco Schwarz, who holds the red jersey of the slalom World Cup leader, missed the podium for the first time this season in finishing sixth.