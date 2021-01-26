Tessa Worley ended a run of almost eighteen months without a win in the Alpine Skiing World Cup thanks to a victory in the Giant Slalom event in Kronplatz.

She has secured two podium finishes this season, but took her first gold of the campaign thanks to beating Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.27 seconds, having been in fifth after the first run.

Marta Bassino, the dominant force this term, completed the top three, 0.73 seconds off the pace.

"I'm so happy, a part of me was saying, 'Yes, you have it in you and you can still do it.' Another part was like, 'Maybe you're over for a win,'" Worley told FIS after the race.

"Today I knew it was going to be a big, big fight, I just wanted to take all the risks, to not have any regrets, and see how it could go.

"I never thought about winning, it was just about putting everything that I had on the slope."

Worley's last triumph came in the same event in Solden back in 2018. This is the 14th Giant Slalom win of her career.

