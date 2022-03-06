Alexander Aaamodt Kilde produced a stirring display on home snow to wrap up the Super-G Crystal Globe in Kvitfjell.

Marco Odermatt struggled and finished down in 28th, 1.68 seconds adrift, with Odermatt's strongest challenges on the day coming from elsewhere.

The Olympic bronze medallist had several heart-in-mouth moments in the leader's chair, most notably during James Crawford's run, with the Canadian finishing just seven-hundredths of a second adrift as he earned a first career World Cup podium.

Matthias Mayer was third in 1:26.03, narrowly edging out Dominik Paris and Beat Feuz for the final spot on the podium.

"I almost had a heart attack there. It's a good mix of a lot of emotions," said Kilde, who previously won the Super-G crown in 2016.

"To win on home soil, together with the Norwegian crowd, beautiful weather, great conditions, it couldn't be better."

Odermatt remains comfortably ahead in the overall World Cup standings, holding a 189-point lead with five technical and two speed races remaining - though Kilde is not likely to take part in all of them.

"I am fully focusing on speed, on super-G and downhill," he said, announcing his intention to miss a midweek slalom in Flachau and two giant slaloms in Kranjska Gora next weekend.

"The day after the race [in Slovenia] is training in Courchevel; that is a long drive. I think it's better to focus on speed and maybe do the giant slalom at the finals."

