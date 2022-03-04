Cameron Alexander and Niels Hintermann shared downhill World Cup gold in Kvitfjell after finishing with the exact same time in Norway.

Alexander, wearing bib 39, claimed Canada's first downhill World Cup triumph since Erik Guay prevailed on the same course in 2014 with a time of 1:44.42.

Swiss star Hintermann, who was the 17th racer to tackle the course, crossed the line in the exact same time, meaning he and Alexander were declared joint victors and shared the top step of the podium.

It was just a second World Cup triumph for Hintermann, with his own run coming after several of the race favourites had completed the course.

With no silver medal awarded, three-time Olympic gold medallist Matthias Mayer rounded off the podium, with the Austrian finishing third in a time of 1:44.54.

Switzerland's Beat Feuz finished fourth in a time of 1:44.61 while Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished fifth on home soil in 1:44.62, just 0.2s behind Alexander and Hintermann.

