Dressen won two races in 2018 but last season tore his cruciate ligaments to miss most of the World Cup.

However he returned in stunning fashion as he beat the pre-season favourites to take victory.

Dressen went out 13th and beat Italy’s Dominik Paris by just 0.02s clocking a time of 1:46.81.

Video - 'He's done it! Wow!' - Dressen takes dramatic victory 02:21

The Swiss duo of the returning Carlo Janka, and last year’s champion Beat Feuz came in joint-third, 0.26s off Dressen.

Plenty of the other early riders struggled to get to grips with the piste.

Experienced campaigners Matt Mayer and Kjetil Jansrud will be pleased with their performances earlier in the season with the Super-G taking place on Sunday.