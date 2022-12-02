Advertisement
Alpine Skiing

Highlights: Sofia Goggia wins downhill World Cup event at Lake Louise ahead of Corinne Suter

Highlights as Italian skiier Sofia Goggia was victorious on Friday afternoon at the World Cup event for the women's downhil at Lake Louise in Canada. The two-time Olympic gold medallist was pushed hard to finish top of the pack after Corinne Suter put down a time that was just a fraction of a second from the top spot, and third place went to Austria's Cornelia Huetter.

