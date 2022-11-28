American star Mikaela Shiffrin will miss the upcoming Lake Louise speed events to focus on the technical events at Sestriere a week later.

Shiffrin endured a tough weekend at her home event in Killington over the weekend. She came 13th in the giant slalom on Saturday and then fifth in the slalom on Sunday.

This came after Shiffrin had won both the opening slalom events in Levi the weekend prior, catapulting her to 76 World Cup wins and bringing the records of Lindsey Vonn (82 wins) and Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) back into sharp focus ahead of the World Championships next year.

But there were no additional wins as Shiffrin struggled on Saturday, and then on Sunday watched a remarkable moment as Wendy Holdener and Anna Swenn-Larsson shared the victory.

History was made for Holdener as she secured her first slalom win, having finished on the podium without winning a record 30 times.

Meanwhile Swenn-Larsson became the first Swede to win a slalom race since January 2017.

It had been expected that Shiffrin would stay in her native North America and compete in the speed events next weekend at Lake Louise. With downhills scheduled for Friday and Saturday and then the first super-G of the season on Sunday.

But it was confirmed early on Monday morning (European time) that Shiffrin will skip these events to focus on the technical weekend in Sestriere, Italy the following weekend. That weekend will host a giant slalom on Saturday and a slalom on Sunday.

It is not yet confirmed whether Shiffrin will race the speed events at St Moritz the following weekend but that is traditionally a big weekend and is the last race weekend before Christmas.

If she were to miss it, combined with the first speed weekend at Zermatt/Cervinia being cancelled earlier in November, she wouldn’t race a speed event all season until St Anton on January 14, with only two speed weekends confirmed between New Year’s Day and the World Championships starting on February 6.

Speaking to the AP before the season started, Shiffrin had said that she would add more speed events to her calendar this year.

“I’m probably not going to do all of them. But I would like to focus a bit more on some of the super-G races and, for sure, all the slaloms and the GS.

“Downhill takes more time, more days, more effort, so then it’s less training for other events. We pick and choose which downhill is possible,” said Shiffrin, adding it “brings me a lot of joy, to ski super-G, as long as my slalom and GS feel like they are on point, then we try that out".

Given her results over the weekend, one might think that Shiffrin reacted and subsequently pulled out of Lake Louise, but the decision was made ahead of the weekend and was going ahead regardless of her results in Killington. It is worth pointing out that the early cancellations also lost the traditional season-opening giant slalom in Solden.

Despite the results over the weekend, Shiffrin remains in top position in the Overall Crystal Globe (which she currently holds) and in the slalom (which she is trying to win back from great rival Petra Vlhova).

Speaking after Sunday’s race, Shiffrin was typically magnanimous in defeat.

“if anything, I didn't expect to win today. I don't know, it just felt like the world, the universe, doesn't work in ways that I would win my 50th slalom race in Killington, to get six in a row.

“I know that's maybe not like the greatest mentality to have, but I pushed, I fought the second run, we'll go back and look at the video and we'll try to figure out which turns I lost speed on and how I can do it better.

I'm not afraid of doing the work to do that.

“I know that I have some of the fastest slalom turns in the world. It's not really even disappointing. It just didn't happen today, the crowd was still incredible, and the rain held off till after the race.

“Wendy and Anna got their first win, which there's some days where you just have to say, 'look at that on the Jumbotron'. She is so happy. It's just like, what? You can't be disappointed. I don't know.

“They just deserve it. I don't know, maybe I deserve it, too, and Petra deserves it and everyone deserves it. But I've won a couple races and they earned it, they deserve it. I'm just really happy for them. Of course, there's a part of me that says, 'okay, I gotta get clicking up my turns again', and maybe training some courses more specific to this style of course, setting a little bit quicker, a little bit more down the hill. Certain things that I can fix myself, I'm thinking about it that way too. Like first, they just get to enjoy this thing. That's incredible.”

Our view - Pre-planned or not, the smart move was made

The brief to the media was pretty clear, this was a pre-planned decision. You wouldn’t be surprised if some critics suggested that the decision was a direct result of Shiffrin’s struggles in Killington.

As she herself pointed out, the stars were aligned. She was coming into her home weekend in top form and the crowd was simply astonishing. Plus it could have been her 50th win in slalom on Sunday.

But it didn’t work out and the record-breaking hype train has been temporarily slowed. Now Shiffrin can take some time off and then go back to Europe with good time to prepare for Italy, rather than prepare on the short week crossing time zones and changing disciplines. Remember she is in the minority of skiers who do both disciplines.

I do wonder whether Shiffrin might reverse course on her initial plans about adding more speed events into her calendar. Things are already condensed with the world champs and she has the natural talent to run the speed events there without too much prep.

But that’s not really in Shiffrin’s mentality, and it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see her double down and race in St Moritz, especially given that, with Christmas falling on a weekend, there is a little mini-break until racing resumes.

In the short-term, missing Lake Louise feels like the right call. Sometimes a little reset in such a gruelling season is exactly what is required. It allows Shiffrin to clean up some stuff and get back to her best in Sestriere.

