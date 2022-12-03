Sofia Goggia made it back-to-back wins in the downhill at Lake Louise in Canada on Saturday.

The Italian repeated her success from Friday after clocking 1:28.96, while there was also another place on the podium for Corinne Suter, who was third after taking second in the first run. Norway’s Nina Ortlieb was second, 0.34 seconds behind Goggia.

Cornelia Hutter, who finished third on Friday, missed the action as she had problems with her vision and headaches.

The win for Goggia moves her into fourth spot in the overall rankings in the early running of the 2022-23 season. Her best finish in the multi-discipline rankings is third in 2017.

Goggia will look for improvement in the super-G, but she will likely have to also up her game in the giant slalom discipline to have any real hopes of threatening the overall standings.

Goggia won her second Olympic medal in China earlier this year, albeit silver, to add to the gold she won in 2018.

The win also represents continuation of Goggia’s super track record on the Lake Louise slopes, with last year giving her a career hat-trick (two downhill, one super-G) - her first - before she made it five in a row this weekend.

In a season that has already been blighted for both men and women’s events this term, there were concerns that Saturday would be affected but it appears that those worries can now be ignored for the remainder of the weekend, though there is the possibility that plans for Sunday’s super-G action could yet be hit.

