Alpine Skiing

‘What a run!’ – Sofia Goggia extends Lake Louise downhill dominance

Sofia Goggia made it back-to-back wins in the downhill at Lake Louise in Canada on Saturday. The Italian repeated her success from Friday after clocking 1:28.96, while there was also another place on the podium for Corinne Suter, who was third after taking second in the first run. Norway’s Nina Ortlieb was second, 0.34 seconds behind Goggia.

00:02:08, 2 hours ago