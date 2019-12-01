Paris was narrowly beaten by Thomas Dressen in the downhill on Saturday but it looked as if he had gotten his revenge as he went ahead of Mauro Caviezel by just 0.09 seconds.

However, for the second day in a row Paris had to settle for second and for the second day in a row he was beaten by the skier coming out with bib number 13.

It’s Mayer’s first Super-G World Cup win since January 2017.

Caviezel was joined on the podium by Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr who tied his time.

Rising Swiss star Marco Odermatt continued to build the hype around him as he finished seventh, sandwiched in between two Norwegians: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Kjetil Jansrud.