Alpine Skiing

'A battle of giants' - Alexis Pinturault pips Henik Kristoffersen to create World Cup history

Alexis Pinturault claimed victory in the Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Lech. The victory was Pinturault’s 30th overall on the World Cup circuit, and in so doing he became the first man to win in six different disciplines - slalom, giant slalom, super giant slalom, combined, parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom.

00:02:48, 24 views, an hour ago